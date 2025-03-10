Raleigh police officer Max Gillick released from hospital nearly 2 months after being shot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department confirmed Monday that the officer who was critically wounded in January after responding to a break-in call has been released from the hospital.

Former Raleigh chief Estella Patterson praised First Class Officer Max Gillick, who was shot during a gunfire exchange with the suspect in the Renaissance Park neighborhood.

"He's a hero. Very heroic, very courageous," she said during a promotion ceremony on Jan. 24, just a few days after Gillick was shot.

"As many of you know, Officer Gillick was shot Tuesday evening as he was performing his duties and protecting the victim who had been assaulted in a domestic situation," said Patterson. "While he is progressing well in his recovery, he is not out of the woods. He still needs, desperately needs our prayers and positive vibes," said added.

Gillick has worked with the department since June 2022 and served in the Army as a Captain in Field Artillery with the 82nd Airborne. He was honorably discharged from the Army before joining RPD.

Shooting Timeline

As police arrived on the scene on Tuesday, Jan. 21, they heard shots from inside the home. An officer called for backup, and a person inside continued shooting at officers. During the gunfire exchange, Gillick was wounded, and the suspect, Antonio Rodrigues, was killed. Before he was killed by officers, police say Rodrigues killed 73-year-old John Rowe, who was inside the home.

Gillick underwent surgery at WakeMed and was listed in critical condition for weeks, but his condition has continued to improve.

On Monday, Mar. 10, a spokesperson for RPD said that Gillick was at home and resting. RPD also issued a thank you to the community and asked for continued prayers and support.

How to help the Gillick family

The Raleigh Police Department Foundation has started a t-shirt fundraiser to support Officer Gillick and his family. Established in 2022, the foundation aims to support officers and their families who are seriously injured in the line of duty.

You can also donate directly to the foundation via its website.

The department is asking that all cards and well wishes be sent to the Raleigh Police Department, Attention: Shelly Owens, 6716 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, 27615.