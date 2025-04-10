Domestic violence deaths on the rise across North Carolina, advocates say

According to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, there have been 21 domestic violence homicides this year.

According to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, there have been 21 domestic violence homicides this year.

According to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, there have been 21 domestic violence homicides this year.

According to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, there have been 21 domestic violence homicides this year.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Domestic violence advocates are warning that cases are on the rise across the state. They said over the last two and a half weeks, there have been six domestic violence deaths across the state.

"Domestic violence is prevalent and pervasive throughout all our communities. It does not discriminate," said Nisha Williams, legal director with the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

She said domestic violence starts off as emotional abuse and it's something that's often overlooked. Signs of abuse could preset in the form of control over money, emotional abuse or technological abuse. If you are able to recognize the signs, it would save your life. By the time the red flags are recognized, it might be too late.

"Anytime we know that abuse has occurred in a home and that there are firearms in the home, the risk of lethality increases by 500 percent," Williams said.

According to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, there have been 21 domestic violence homicides this year.

On Tuesday, Raleigh police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Sumner Boulevard. Once officers arrived, they found a man who had shot a woman before turning the gun on himself. The woman later died at the hospital. Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation because the two people had been acquainted.

Loved ones of the female victim identified her as Tanasia Gaskins. They started an online fundraiser to cover her funeral expenses. She was a mother of four children.

"Domestic violence is one form of violence that can be prevented," said Elizabeth Sager, director of evaluation with the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

According to Sager, domestic violence cases across the state have risen over the past five years.

"North Carolina repealed its pistol permitting process so the ownership rate of small firearms in the state has risen in correlation with DV homicide rates," she said.

Advocates say domestic violence agencies are critically underfunded. They're hoping lawmakers on both the state and federal level provide more funding to help them meet the needs of survivors.