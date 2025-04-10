14-year-old girl who didn't show up after school found with 41-year-old man at a NC hotel

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing criminal charges and deportation in Lee County after he was found at a hotel on Wednesday with a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the investigation started when the teenager didn't come home after school.

Investigators later identified 41-year-old Alfonso Villalba Bustamante as the person who picked the student up after school. The two were later found in a hotel in Sanford.

Bustamante was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of statutory rape, abduction of a child, felony conspiracy to commit abduction, second-degree kidnapping, and solicitation of a minor by computer.

Officers also learned that Bustamante may be in the country illegally and is being held on a federal detainer.

Bustamante was taken before a Lee County Magistrate and placed in jail under no bond.

The girl has been safely reunited with her family, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office says they received assistance with the investigation from the NC SBI, Homeland Security, Broadway Police Department, and Sanford Police Department.

Video is from a previous story

