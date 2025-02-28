2 men facing kidnapping charges in Siler City missing teen case

"There are evil people out there that want to do evil things."

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are facing kidnapping and human trafficking charges in the case of a missing teen from Siler City.

On February 21, Siler City Police Department got a report of a missing 15-year-old.

State Bureau of Investigation agents were able to obtain, through electronic surveillance, that the victim had been abducted.

That new information allowed police to request a statewide AMBER Alert.

Two suspects were quickly identified.

Ronny Suarez and the 15-year-old teen were located at West Strider Street in Asheboro.

The other suspect, Saul Ramirez Guvara, was located at a Quality Inn in Kinston.

Both suspects were taken into custody on charges including first degree kidnapping, human trafficking, and several other charges.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Siler City Police Department at 919-742-5626.

