AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-year-old Geydi Hernandez Fernandez from Siler City

SILER CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl from Siler City.

The Siler City Police Department is searching for Geydi Liseth Hernandez Fernandez. The police department originally posted about her disappearance on February 21 on their Facebook page.

She is 5'3", weighs 120 and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez Fernandez was last seen on North Garden Avenue and is possibly traveling with two people.

If you have any information call the Siler City Police Department at (919) 742-5626 or 911.