AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old Azalea Strifler in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued by the Harnett County Sheriff's Office for 15-year-old Azalea Strifler.

She is 5' 4", weighs around 110 pounds, has blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Details around her disappearance have not been released.

If you see her please call 911.