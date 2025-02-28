AMBER Alerts highlight importance of teen online safety

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two families are experiencing a sense of relief as two daughters returned home.

A teen in Siler City, and another in Harnett County, where a 15-year-old girl went missing prompting an AMBER Alert.

The Harnett County girl was lured from her home to the coast and was later found safe in Dare County.

Two men, Elihue Martin Mahler, 31, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and 23-year-old Austyn Lee Cole of Kitty Hawk, face charges of felony human trafficking of a child victim.

It's the kind of story that is a wake-up call for parents.

"There are evil people out there that want to do evil things. And parents have to have that discussion with their children and let them know that being online cannot be a safe space, that there are these people that are going to try to contact them," said Frank Alvilhiera with Fortress Security Consulting.

Alvilhiera is a retired police chief from Massachusetts who now works as a private investigator based in the Triangle.

He said it's important to know the red flags.

"The number one thing is if they're talking to someone online and they want to speak offline, they may say, you know, why don't you text me, give me your phone number," he said.

In this case, the suspects met the victim online and it's also important for parents to know the tactics are getting more dangerous.

Experts said some helpful tips are:

Don't be afraid to show your kids videos on YouTube of survivor stories so they know how serious this is.

Explain that predators can use doctored photos of your child and if that happens it's a lie and you can tell parents or the police.