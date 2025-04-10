Whether spring cleaning or groceries, consumers are searching for bargains: 'Scared to death'

More people are turning to discount grocers as consumer prices remain high.

More people are turning to discount grocers as consumer prices remain high.

More people are turning to discount grocers as consumer prices remain high.

More people are turning to discount grocers as consumer prices remain high.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More people are turning to discount grocers to stock up the fridge. A new inflation report shows that consumer prices rose 2.4% in March from a year ago.

"I go where the prices are most economical for the today's dollar," said Fayetteville resident Robin Wallace.

Linden Winterburger started shopping at Aldi a month ago, and she said certain staples are off her grocery list for good.

"Their prices are way better than most places," she said. "I live on a fixed income. I'm a Social Security recipient. I'm almost 74 years old, and I'm scared to death."

Consumer prices rose just 2.4% in March from a year earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday, down from 2.8% in February.

Egg prices have soared 60%. Wintrerburger says she hasn't bought them in a month.

"I like eggs a lot. My father was a poultry science major," she said. "We did chickens and eggs all our lives, but now it's like $5 a dozen in Aldi."

The increased prices come as temperatures are also rising.

ALSO SEE | Expect Amazon prices to rise because of tariffs, CEO says

People are starting to take advantage of the warm weather and working to spruce up their homes.

The Southern Ideal Home Show is taking place this weekend at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.

Show Manager Erin Calabritto said people are still making investments.

"We have seen more consumers than ever coming out to shop, compare, and save," she said.

Avery Earwood owns Wild Edge Woodcraft. He only works with locally sourced material.

Earwood said he can see up to 10,000 people at the Southern Ideal Home Show and hopes a sliver of those individuals place an order.

"This show is our biggest show of the year," said Earwood. "In terms of the number of sales, I would be happy if we could walk away with 20 or 30 customers."