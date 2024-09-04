Zion Gibbs update: Police to release new details in drive-by shooting that killed 7-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An updated is expected to be released Wednesday in the investigation into the shooting death of 7-year-old Zion Gibbs.

Gibbs was shot and killed in Fayetteville on June 7. He was inside his Danish Drive home when a bullet from a drive-by shooting tore through the walls and hit him.

Gibbs died three days later at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.

Fayetteville Police Chief Kemerle Braden announced Wednesday afternoon that his department had new information to release in the case. A news conference will be held at 3 p.m. and you can watch it live in the media player at the top of this page.

No suspects have ever been named in the case.

Remembering Zion Gibbs

Gibb's father remembered him as a boy who loved the song, "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna, the movie "Black Panther," and wanted to be like his older brother in learning how to play the drums.

"He was silly and loved by many; (he was) brought on this earth to give love," his father said.

Gibbs was a student at Benjamin Martin Elementary School. The school released the following statement about his death:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Zion Gibbs, a beloved student at Benjamin Martin Elementary School. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and everyone in our school community during this incredibly difficult time."