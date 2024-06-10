7-year-old Fayetteville drive-by shooting victim dies days later in Chapel Hill

FPD would not immediately confirm the age of the child but neighbors told ABC11 the victim was younger than 10.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 7-year-old boy shot in Fayetteville last week has died.

Fayetteville Police Department confirmed the boy, identified as Zion Gibbs, died at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill on June 10.

Gibbs was shot on June 7 shortly after midnight while inside a home on Danish Drive.

Investigators called the shooting a drive-by. Neighborhood security cameras reportedly filmed the shooting, and the sound of the shooting was so loud it shook some nearby Ring doorbell cameras.

There were at least 20 shell casings scattered on the street.

The shooting rocked residents, who all said it was a terrible reminder of how pervasive gun violence is in the community.

"We have to get involved because you never know when this trouble is going to come knocking at your door," said Fon Dockery, an anti-gun-violence advocate.