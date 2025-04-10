American in Thailand threatens to kill Sen. Tillis, his staff and 'mow down' NC pleads guilty

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An American citizen living in Thailand is facing 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to threatening to kill North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis and his staff.

According to the US Department of Justice (DOJ), Eric Charles Welton, 53, made multiple harassing and intimidating calls to the offices of Republican elected officials and GOP organizations across the U.S.

Welton claims he made the threatening calls because he was angry about the large number of unsolicited political emails he received. In September 2021, Welton spoke with a staff member at Tillis' Raleigh office and threatened to show up and "put a bullet through each of (their) heads."

The DOJ says he also threatened to come to North Carolina and "mow...down" the "whole (expletive) state," and find the person who emailed him and cut off his hands.

Welton pleaded guilty to one count of threatening a federal official on account of his duties, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

"Threatening to kill a public official and his staff is not only despicable, but also an affront to our democratic system of government," said Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar for the Eastern District of North Carolina. "Our office will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute threats or intimidation against public officials so they can properly carry out their important duties."

Welton is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

"It is unacceptable to make violent threats against anyone. But when threats are directed at elected officials, it can impact their ability to effectively serve their constituents and their country," said Special Agent in Charge Robert M. DeWitt of the FBI Charlotte Field Office. "The FBI will not tolerate this type of intimidation for any reason, especially when it comes to those who help run our democracy."

