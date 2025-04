Police searching for suspects involved in armed robbery at Carolina Ale House in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are searching for suspects who were involved in a armed robbery on April 4.

The incident happened at 4 a.m. at the Carolina Ale House at 7981 Skyland Ridge Parkway, police said.

Police are working o identify several people in photos taken at the time of the incident.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit raleighcrimestoppers.org/ for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.