Investigation underway into possible shooting at ABC Store in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway in Fayetteville following a possible shooting at a liquor store.

The incident happened at the ABC Store in the 400 block of Person Street.

According to police, ALE is investigating the incident. Fayetteville police officers are assisting at the scene.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

