New Bill proposes funding for potential presidential library honoring Donald Trump at UNC Pembroke

The legislation would set aside money to build a presidential library in honor of Donald Trump at the University of North Carolina Pembroke.

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new bill introduced by North Carolina lawmakers is sparking conversation in the Sandhills.

House Bill 812 is sponsored by several state Republican lawmakers and will allocate $10 million from the general fund to build a library that will store the archives from Trump's time in office.

The bill, which was filed on Monday, puts the state in line with several other states that are also interested in housing the library.

North Carolina House Bill 812 states:

"An act to appropriate funds for a Presidential Library in honor of President Donald John Trump at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The General Assembly of North Carolina enacts:

There is appropriated from the general fund to the board of governors of the University of North Carolina the sum of ten million dollars ($10,000,000) in nonrecurring funds for the 2025-2026 fiscal year to be allocated to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (uncp) to construct a Presidential Library in honor of President Donald John Trump. UNCP may partner with the federal National Archives and Records Administration to the extent necessary to complete the project."

On Thursday, the UNC Pembroke chancellor's office released a statement to students explaining the bill:

"UNC Pembroke was not consulted on the bill before its introduction.

In accordance with UNC System policy, on institutional neutrality and out of respect for the legislative process, UNCP is not allowed to nor will it take a position on this or any bill currently under consideration.

In addition, this project is not included in UNC Pembroke's current six-year Capital Plan, which was vetted and approved by the UNC System Office and is the official guiding document for our university's physical growth and facility investments."

This act becomes effective July 1, 2025.

House Bill 812 has passed first reading and was referred to the N.C. House Appropriations Committee.