Selma Police Department fires officer involved in controversial traffic stop that went viral

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Selma Police Department has dismissed one of its officers in the wake of a controversial traffic stop that went viral on social media.

On Sept. 19, Selma police pulled over local mechanic Matthew Sanders, who recorded the interaction on his personal phone. That led to a combative encounter that led to Sanders filing a complaint against SPD, alleging that police turned off his phone and deleted the video. SPD said officer Joseph Atkinson was terminated by the department on Oct. 21 following an internal investigation of the incident.

"When it comes to our ability to serve our citizens, we hold everyone in the town of Selma to a high standard," said Mayor Byron McAllister of the decision to fire Atkinson.

That was a legitimate stop by our police officers. The charges that are pending against Mr. Sanders are legitimate charges. - Byron McAllister, Selma mayor

McAllister defended that encounter, saying it didn't violate any departmental policies and that the stop was legitimate. He said ultimately, SPD leadership felt that Atkinson's actions didn't meet the town's high standard for the department.

"That was a legitimate stop by our police officers," McAllister said. "The charges that are pending against Mr. Sanders are legitimate charges."

In the video, police asked Sanders to leave his car more than a dozen times, claiming they smelled marijuana. After the traffic stop, Sanders was charged with driving with an expired registration, possession of marijuana, and resisting an officer -- charges he denies.

The outcome, I'm satisfied with it because I believe it can save some other citizens from having to deal with what I dealt with. - Matthew Sanders

McAllister said claims that Atkinson deleted the video could not be substantiated by investigators.

"The claim was investigated not only by the Selma Police Department, by two independent police agencies as well. And that claim was not substantiated," he said.

ABC11 spoke with Sanders on Thursday, who said he doesn't buy that conclusion.

"I think they didn't have the information because technology just doesn't provide that. But somewhere they felt confident in terminating the officer," he said.

He said he supports the town's decision to let Atkinson go.

"The outcome, I'm satisfied with it because I believe it can save some other citizens from having to deal with what I dealt with," Sanders said.

Sanders said that he hopes police will introduce body-worn cameras to assist with future encounters -- technology that is actually on the way in Selma. Recent funding has been allocated for body and vehicle cameras, with a rollout date still yet to be determined.

