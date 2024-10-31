Rocky Mount businesses remain closed a month after EF-3 tornado tore through shopping center

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been more than a month since an EF-3 tornado tore through Rocky Mount's business district and Belinda Evans is still out of work. She has owned Gifted Hands Beauty Salon for six years.

It's only her third time back since high winds from Hurricane Helene devastated several of the businesses in the plaza she works in.

"It's amazing. The only damage I sustained was this crack in the window. I was the only one in this strip working," said Evans.

The lights are off and the blinds closed like they've been all month because she said the building hasn't passed inspection.

"My landlord said when the engineer came out to inspect the building, there were shaky bricks in the foundation," she said. "Nash County isn't a county that's under the counties that can get any type of assistance."

ALSO SEE: Rocky Mount business owner begins to move forward after EF-3 tornado

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce's Employment Security Department, Nash County was approved for disaster unemployment assistance last week.

"At least that would help me until I can get back in here," said Evans.

It's also a waiting game for other business owners too. The daughter of the owner at Hing Ta told ABC11 they're waiting to hear back from the insurance company to see what damage will be covered.

Meantime at Gifted Hands, Evans is burning through her savings to feed her family.

"They did waive the rent for October. Not sure about the month of November," she said. "This a Thursday. I'm supposed to be working with people and doing what I love to do. Not just being here."

RELATED: Death toll tops 100 in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, NCDHHS says