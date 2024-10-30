Death toll tops 100 in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, NCDHHS says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 100 people are confirmed dead a month after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of western North Carolina.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), there are 101 verified storm-related deaths in the state.
In Avery County, authorities found the body of a 70-year-old woman who had been missing since the storm hit.
Buncombe County reported the most deaths with 43 fatalities.
Officials continue to search for other victims of Hurricane Helene.
