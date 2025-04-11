Dreamville Festival says more than 104,000 fans attended fifth and final edition of music event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The final attendance numbers are in for the fifth and last Dreamville Festival.

More than 104,000 people came out for last weekend's two-day event at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh.

They hailed from all 50 states and represented more than 20 countries.

Dreamville Festival / Parallel Agency

This was the last Dreamville music fest as we know it after J. Cole announced earlier this year that this year's festival would be the last in its current form. A new music festival is in development for next year.

Organizers also plan to hold the new music festival inside Dix Park.

On stage last Sunday, J. Cole elaborated and hinted at the plans to come.

"But I'm going to just let you all know our plan ... this festival will exist. It might not have a Dreamville Festival name on it, but we will be back with this feel," the rapper and Fayetteville native said. "When you all out here, I don't know if you all feel it, but to me, this feels like a cookout, a family reunion. There's so much love with this ... I want to say thank you all for making Dreamville Festival a massive success every year ... we will be back, just in a newer form."