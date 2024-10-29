UNC System officials work to help students at western NC colleges affected by Helene

"We can't let this tragic storm undermine the progress our students have made," UNC System President Peter Hans said.

UNC System helps college students affected by Helene "We can't let this tragic storm undermine the progress our students have made," UNC System President Peter Hans said.

UNC System helps college students affected by Helene "We can't let this tragic storm undermine the progress our students have made," UNC System President Peter Hans said.

UNC System helps college students affected by Helene "We can't let this tragic storm undermine the progress our students have made," UNC System President Peter Hans said.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC System officials are focused on helping college campuses in western North Carolina and ensuring students can finish the semester following Hurricane Helene.

The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority is awarding additional financial aid to eligible students. This includes those at Appalachian State University, University of North Carolina Asheville and Western Carolina University, as well as those from impacted counties at the other UNC institutions.

"Helene has done enough damage already," UNC System President Peter Hans said. "We can't let this tragic storm undermine the progress our students have made."

The storm resulted in over 100,000 homes and 6,000 miles of road were damaged. At least 96 people were killed in the state.

According to a press release, NC resident students with family incomes below $80,000 will receive an average of $850 in additional grant aid. Financial aid recipients at affected community colleges are also eligible for a one-time increase in funding.

RELATED: $604 million more for Helene recovery signed into law by Gov. Cooper

These students are already receiving the Next NC Scholarship, a program that combines federal and state dollars to help families pay for college. The additional funds will be added for 2024-25

"Many students had to evacuate, make an additional trip home or deal with other expenses related to the storm," Andrea Poole, executive director of NCSEAA, said. "This extra funding should help keep students on track as they navigate the aftermath of Helene and continue to work toward graduation."

Over 20,000 students are expected to benefit from over $19 million of aid funding through the North Carolina General Assembly last week for universities and colleges. This includes nearly 12,000 UNC System students.

The legislature also put $5.5 million towards spring semester tuition for UNC Asheville students. Another $5 million in emergency grants was also allocated to UNC System students.