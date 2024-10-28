1 month after Helene, hard work continues in Western North Carolina

It's been one month since the remnants of Hurricane Helene cut a deadly path through Western North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been one month since the remnants of Hurricane Helene cut a deadly path through Western North Carolina, damaging more than 100,000 homes, 6,000 miles of road, and killing at least 96 people. In the mountains, work on the rebuild continues as Western North Carolinians admit the road ahead is long and difficult.

"This is a community that gave back so much to us. And it's been honestly such a blessing," said Charity Honeycutt, one of the founders of non-profit Mountain Strong.

Mountain Strong started as a grassroots effort amongst seven childhood friends from Yancey and Mitchell Counties after Helene decimated their home. It's since turned into a large-scale relief effort, raising over $100,000 and organizing relief trips. One month later, Honeycutt said locals are still dealing with major roadblocks.

"On top of home loss, just transportation problems. Like even if they can get to the distribution center, so many people lost their cars. They can't even get supplies back to their homes. If they have a home," Honeycutt said.

In Buncombe County, Manna Food Bank is still serving the hungry despite losing their entire facility to flooding.

"Materials, food reserves, equipment, all of it was devastated," said Micah Chrisman with Manna.

ABC11 was out at Manna's mobile food market just after the storm hit, and we reconnected with the non-profit on Sunday amid concerns the need will only increase.

"Our biggest concern is that as businesses are slow to get back online, as the economy slows down as far as this would be our peak tourist season when most businesses would be in the red. We anticipate that need will grow," said Chrisman.

But Chrisman said he's been bolstered by the community's continued outpouring of support, too.

"When you look at our warehouse, 84,000 square feet, full of supplies, that is truly a testament to community outreach," he said.

