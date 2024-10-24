Hurricane Helene victims live in campers, tents after their homes were destroyed by storm

CLYDE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many were displaced from their homes after Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina last month.

Some families and residents resorted to living in tents and campers while they search for new and permanent housing.

Annette Surrett, who lives in the Clyde Community in Haywood County, is living in a pop up tent after her trailer was swept away by floodwaters during the storm.

"The water went from here and it rushed around that way and went straight out across Old Clyde Road," said Surrett told ABC affiliate WLOS.

Surrett said she evacuated before worst came but could see her home from a nearby parking lot before it was swept away.

"It wrapped around the tree. It snapped in half, and the rest of it went down the river and the roof is down in the bamboo patch," she said," she said. "I was devastated. I was screaming."

Surrett said she lost some cats but two managed to survive by staying o the roof.

"They heard me and they just started meowing," she said.

She said a military couple helped set up a tent for and others have also popped up. Surrett said she recently received a pop-up camper from Crabtree Baptist Church.

"I am using a generator that one of the churches donated. I've been using propane heaters," she said.

Surrett is looking at the possibility of living like this through the winter, and said FEMA is there but it takes a lot of red tape and time. She lives alone and said the community and church volunteers are addressing immediate needs.

The community is now building insulated sheds.

