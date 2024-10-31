Durham Athletic Park | City explores future of historic park where 'Bull Durham' was filmed

The Durham Athletic Park, which dates to 1926, stands to some people as a beloved symbol of the Bull City.

The Durham Athletic Park, which dates to 1926, stands to some people as a beloved symbol of the Bull City and countless memories of sports games.

"When I was going to Durham High School, the football team played there," Cavett French said. "I mean, it was a ballpark, but we didn't have another place to play."

For TJ McDermott, who's the owner of King's Sandwich Shop right across the street, the ballpark brings back fond memories.

"One of my fondest memories being a Notre Dame fan is when Notre Dame was practicing over there," McDermott said. "But before that, it was Durham Bulls games."

We could use more sports, we could use more entertainment. We need space for music and festivals and things like that. There are a lot of different possibilities. - Susan Amey, Discover Durham president and CEO

The City of Durham is exploring the future use of the historic park that was once home to the Durham Bulls and North Carolina Central's baseball team. It was also where the movie, "Bull Durham," was filmed. Now, it's used for events like youth and college baseball but is underutilized, according to Discover Durham President and CEO Susan Amey.

"It's in such a wonderful part of downtown, very walkable from everywhere," Amey said. "So it makes a lot of sense that there's a study going on about it, and the idea is to get the input from the community about what they'd like to see there."

The city hired Perkins & Will to publish a study next year about the park's future usage that will include feedback from the community. Some say they hope the park remains as it is.

"I think it would be great to have it like it is because it's been there for a long time," French said. "It has a great deal of meaning."

"I'd like to see nothing happen with it," McDermott said. "Just like King's does, just like some of the old buildings that are remaining ... just seeing everything evaporate into apartments and condos. I don't, that's not what I'm looking for."

Although it's too early to tell what the vision will hold for the historic space, Amey said overall, the City of Durham has the potential to grow.

"We could use more sports, we could use more entertainment. We need space for music and festivals and things like that," Amey said. "There are a lot of different possibilities."

