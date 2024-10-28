Witnesses say more visibility needed on Durham road where deadly crash happened

A mother and child were killed in a collision on a stretch of Page Road where witnesses said people often speed around the curve.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are continuing their investigation Monday of a fatal car crash during the weekend. Saturday evening at 8:37, emergency dispatchers received a call about a car collision on Page Road near Holloman Road in Durham.

According to DPD, 56-year-old Durham resident Rodney Brower was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60, when he collided with a 2008 Chevy Cobalt, driven by 35-year-old Sherri Walker of Durham.

Police records also said another adult and three children younger than 5 were riding in Walker's car when the crash happened.

In a news release, law enforcement said Walker and one of the children were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The other adult and children in Walker's Cobalt were taken to the hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Eyewitnesses told ABC11 they knew the crash was bad when they went to see what happened.

"I walked up to the car and saw the airbags deployed and couldn't see if anyone was in the car," said a witness who did not want to identify himself. "I knew right away that (Walker) didn't make it."

"And as a mother, it felt like it took (responders) a long time to respond," the witness said.

Durham Fire Department said the first call was received at 8:39 p.m. and the first unit arrived at the scene at 8:44 p.m.

An additional unit with extrication equipment arrived four minutes later.

The witnesses said they would like to see more road visibility along that stretch of Page Road. They said they believe drivers often speed around the curve.

"There should be something done before it gets worse," said the witness.