Suspect in custody following active shooter alert at NCCU

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person is in custody following reports of an active shooter at NC Central.

An NCCU Alert was sent out to students and staff Saturday evening alerting them to the possibility of an active shooter.

Shortly after the alert went out, another alert informed the NCCU community that a suspect was in custody.

ABC11 is working to learn more about what happened.