Woman, child killed in head-on crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman and child were killed and several others were injured in a head-on crash in Durham on Saturday night.

Durham police responded to calls about a crash at 8:37 p.m. on Page Road near Holloman Road.

Police said a black 2015 Infiniti QX60 driven by Rodney Brower, 56, was traveling north on Page Road when it collided head-on with a blue 2008 Chevy Cobalt driven by 35-year-old Sherri Walker of Durham.

Brower was taken to the hospital for what police said were minor injuries.

Walker and a child, who was a passenger in the vehicle, were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said three other passengers inside the Colbat, including another adult and two other children under the age of five, were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.