Wake County school board to discuss proposed budget with pay increase and staffing challenges

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County School Board will look at a proposed budget by the superintendent on Tuesday afternoon.

The work session agenda mentioned the board will discuss the fiscal implications of that budget, which includes a proposed 3 percent pay increase.

However, it is noted in the proposed budget that existing job vacancies can not be filled without new funds. Wake County Schools also could not add more than 500 bus drivers and substitute drivers without a budget increase.

School board staff will answer questions about the proposed budget during the session.

The board is also expected to vote on policies on drones, employee overtime, absences and leave.

