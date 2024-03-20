Wake County school board passes safe gun storage resolution

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a unanimous decision Tuesday night, the Wake County school board passed a resolution to educate Wake County families about how to store firearms safely, and the legal consequences if they aren't stored correctly.

It comes amid a growing movement across the country for school boards to take a stand against youth gun violence.

The resolution cites statistics about youth gun violence, stating that "1,200 children and teens die by gun suicide each year, most often using guns belonging to a family member."

Another statistic cited that "every year, an average of 350 children under the age of 18 unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else. That's nearly one unintentional shooting per day, and more than 70% of these incidents take place inside a home."

The resolution directs staffers in Wake County schools to "regularly and consistently provide families with information and resources on the importance of secure gun storage." It also directs them to educate families on the legal consequences to parents and guardians when a child gets ahold of a gun that wasn't properly stored and law-enforcement-supported best practices for secure gun storage.

Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe, Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong, Morrisville Police Chief Pete Acosta, and Raleigh Police Deputy Chief Rico Boyce spoke at Tuesday's meeting to support this resolution.

Armstrong referenced the importance of putting names and stories to the statistics. He recounted his experience when working in Forest Park, Georgia, about 13-year-old Malachi Hemphill, who got ahold of a gun for an Instagram live and accidentally shot and killed himself while livestreaming.

The Wake County School Board Chair Chris Heagarty spoke to the media after the resolution was signed. He indicated that a Wake County elementary school student brought a gun to school for show and tell, citing the importance of educating all students and families about the dangers presented when guns aren't safely stored.

While this resolution centers on educating families in different ways, the Raleigh Police Department is also working to provide gun locks for free to the public. They are doing a gun-lock giveaway from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Triangle Shooting Academy.

To learn more about the resources Wake County schools are providing to families, click here.