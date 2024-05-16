UNC Board of Trustees member upset with board's decision to eliminate DEI funding

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one UNC Board of Trustees member said he would not let the board do away with DEI funding without speaking up.

This comes just days after a vote by the same board to move forward with reallocating $2.3 million worth of money earmarked for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts into the coffers of law enforcement and public safety.

Ralph Meekins has been on the UNC BOT for 5 years. In that time, he has been a champion of DEI efforts.

"As a result of the actions of the Board on May 13th, DEI funding was withdrawn without hearing from proponents of DEI who are most aware of all that DEI encompasses and all of the benefits that are offered to our student body and faculty when implemented effectively. UNC's DEI programs oversee a wide range of activities that are necessary to our campus," he said in a statement to ABC11.

Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts said Thursday that since the UNC BOT vote Monday he has heard from a variety of people with concerns about the vote.

"We have a profound duty to reflect the state. That's been our obligation since since our first academic year 229 years ago, and we can't just reflected on paper. We need to make sure that that everyone who comes here feels welcome here," Roberts said.

The board's budget decision, which was finalized Monday with its vote to eliminate the DEI funding, will be sent to the UNC System Board of Governors, which meets May 23 to give final approval for that budget along with the other 16 schools in the UNC System.

ABC11's Akilah Davis is at Thursday's meeting. She'll have a full report later today on ABC11.