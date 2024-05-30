Carolina Covenant, C-Step programs not impacted after repeal of DEI policy

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Eyewitness News has learned that the Carolina Covenant and C-Step programs will remain in place under the new DEI policy implemented by the UNC Board of Governors.

The university said financial aid programs like the Carolina Covenant Program will not be affected by any changes to DEI budgets. These aid programs are based on students' incomes and assets and come with federal, state and university funds, not DEI funding.

Additionally, the C-Step Program, which provides a pathway to Carolina for community college students who complete a set curriculum at partner community colleges will not be affected by any reallocation of DEI funds.

The university stated both programs play a crucial role in recruiting, enrolling, retaining, and graduating students from diverse backgrounds across the state.

Editor's Note: ABC11 previously reported that UNC Chapel Hill's Carolina Covenant and C-Step received funding through the UNC DEI budget. UNC has clarified that those programs are financial aid programs and will not be impacted by the Board of Governors' vote to repeal DEI at its 17 campuses.

"Financial aid programs like the Carolina Covenant Program, will not be affected by any changes to DEI budgets. These aid programs are based on students' incomes and assets and come from federal, state and university funds, not DEI funding," a UNC spokesperson said.