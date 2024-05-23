UNC board of governors to vote on repeal of DEI programs in place since 2019

The policy requires universities to report data on how they were promoting diversity and inclusion.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The UNC board of governors is planning to vote on repealing a policy related to diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

This an issue being talked about across college campuses around the country. Several universities have already scrapped its DEI programs.

A committee with the board of governance last month moved forward with a plan that would end DEI saying the programs go against "institutional neutrality" and each program would require changes by September.

The current policy defines roles of various DEI positions such as a system office diversity and inclusion liaison and diversity-officers across the university system. Ending the current policy could eliminate those positions along with other efforts.

DEI has quickly become a partisan issue. Republicans believes it discriminates against non-minorities and Democrats believe it levels the playing field for all.

Democrat lawmakers addressed what's at stake and what North Carolina stands to lose by repealing DEI across the UNC system.

"This will directly change higher education as it is a pipeline to industry. And because of this, it will be detrimental when it comes to industry, be it a multibillion-dollar company to our small, small businesses. The future economic development in our state will be in jeopardy," said Representative Maria Cervania, who is a Democrat from Wake County.

Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey who supports the repeal tells ABC11 in a statement that we cannot require everyone to think the same way and repealing DEI programs would promote intellectual freedom.

If approved the policy is effective immediately.