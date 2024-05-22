Crucial vote looming on DEI programs at North Carolina universities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crucial vote is happening Thursday that could put diversity, equity and inclusion, also known as DEI, programs in jeopardy for public universities across the state.

DEI programs have been shown to increase opportunities for minority groups in higher education. But they've also been a target for Republicans at the state legislature as similar programs in other states have been repealed.

But supporters, including some Democratic lawmakers believe they're crucial to our state's success.

In North Carolina, universities across the state have had some form of DEI programs for the past 5 years.

Back in 2019, the Board of Governors created DEI positions for all 16 public universities and required each school to report data on how they were promoting diversity and inclusion.

Fast forward to last month, a committee in April from the Board of Governors greenlit a plan that would essentially overturn that entirely, saying that DEI programs go against "institutional neutrality" and that each university would require changes by September.

In response, earlier this month, UNC Chapel Hill's Board of Trustees voted to do just that - announcing plans to divert 2.3 million dollars from its budget from DEI programs into public safety.

It remains unclear what all will be lost when the University of North Carolina has its DEI initiatives defunded.

Some lawmakers hosted a press conference warning they believe the plan would hurt North Carolina as a diverse state working to attract economic talent and businesses.

"This will directly change higher education as it is a pipeline to industry. And because of this, it will be detrimental when it comes to industry, be it a multibillion dollar company to our small, small businesses. The future economic development in our state will be in jeopardy," said State Rep. Maria Cervania, a Democrat representing Wake County.

Meanwhile, the Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey who supports the repeal tells ABC11 in a statement "we cannot require everyone to think the same way about race, gender, or any other challenging topic," and that repealing DEI programs would promote intellectual freedom.

Ramsey would not do an interview until after the vote tomorrow, which is happening at the board's meeting, which starts at 10 a.m.

If the measure passes, public universities would have to provide an update on their compliance by September 1.