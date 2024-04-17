UNC system's board of governors could change DEI policies

The governance committee of the board is expected to consider and vote on a policy that would replace the system's existing regulations for its 17 campuses statewide.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The UNC system's board of governors may take action on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The current regulation mandates employment of DEI officers.

With the new policy, it appears those requirements and several others listed in the regulation could be repealed by September 1.

Some DEI efforts could remain such as those dedicated to student success and performance, but they may have to be changed.

This meeting comes as several other states eliminate DEI efforts.

According to the Chronicle of Higher Education, more than 80 anti-DEI bills have been introduced by lawmakers across the country since 2023.

Today's board committee meeting is expected to meet just before 4 p.m. in Winston-Salem.