UNC Board of Governors considering new admission standards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a virtual meeting being held today, the UNC Board of Governors will likely consider standards for admission.
The minimum requirement that calls for submission of SAT or ACT scores remains suspended, a policy caused by adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That waiver is set to expire for the class that begins its studies at UNC system schools in the 2025-2026 academic year.
The board of governors is set to discuss changes to the system's policy manual that includes a requirement for a higher grade point average for potential students.
The draft policy would also allow students who don't have the required GPA to take a standardized test as an alternative to gain admission to a UNC system school.
No action is expected to be taken on admission standards today. They are scheduled to vote on the policy and any changes to it.