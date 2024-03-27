WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

UNC Board of Governors considering new admission standards

WTVD logo
Wednesday, March 27, 2024 5:01PM
UNC Board of Governors considering new admission standards
UNC Board of Governors is set to discuss new admission standards for students in the upcoming academic years.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a virtual meeting being held today, the UNC Board of Governors will likely consider standards for admission.

The minimum requirement that calls for submission of SAT or ACT scores remains suspended, a policy caused by adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That waiver is set to expire for the class that begins its studies at UNC system schools in the 2025-2026 academic year.

The board of governors is set to discuss changes to the system's policy manual that includes a requirement for a higher grade point average for potential students.

The draft policy would also allow students who don't have the required GPA to take a standardized test as an alternative to gain admission to a UNC system school.

No action is expected to be taken on admission standards today. They are scheduled to vote on the policy and any changes to it.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW