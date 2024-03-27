UNC Board of Governors considering new admission standards

UNC Board of Governors is set to discuss new admission standards for students in the upcoming academic years.

UNC Board of Governors is set to discuss new admission standards for students in the upcoming academic years.

UNC Board of Governors is set to discuss new admission standards for students in the upcoming academic years.

UNC Board of Governors is set to discuss new admission standards for students in the upcoming academic years.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In a virtual meeting being held today, the UNC Board of Governors will likely consider standards for admission.

The minimum requirement that calls for submission of SAT or ACT scores remains suspended, a policy caused by adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That waiver is set to expire for the class that begins its studies at UNC system schools in the 2025-2026 academic year.

The board of governors is set to discuss changes to the system's policy manual that includes a requirement for a higher grade point average for potential students.

The draft policy would also allow students who don't have the required GPA to take a standardized test as an alternative to gain admission to a UNC system school.

No action is expected to be taken on admission standards today. They are scheduled to vote on the policy and any changes to it.