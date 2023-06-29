Supreme Court decision in UNC admissions case elicits strong reactions

The conservative court has taken a shot at another long-time adversary of the GOP.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Reactions are pouring in shortly after the United States Supreme Court issued a ruling limiting the use of race in college admissions.

The conservative court ruled down party lines that admissions processes at UNC and Harvard both violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. Chief Justice Roberts said that race could still be part of the admissions process but it had to only be one factor among many considered.

The decision has set off a chain of reactions from across the political spectrum.

A current student and UNC and Duke said she was "disappointed but not surprised" in the ruling. She said the decision would mean that prospective Black students will have to write about and use their trauma for admissions offices to consider them.

"If I were applying to college today, I would have to write about those traumas and those very hard experiences for admissions officers to accept the overwhelming truth that we all know, which is that it is hard to be a Black person in America," Bunmi Omisore said.

UNC's Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said the university will remain committed to having a diverse student body.

"Carolina remains firmly committed to bringing together talented students with different perspectives and life experiences and continues to make an affordable, high-quality education accessible to the people of North Carolina and beyond. While not the outcome we hoped for, we will carefully review the Supreme Court's decision and take any steps necessary to comply with the law."

UNC System President Peter Hans issued a similar statement.

"We are closely reviewing today's decision and will follow the law. Our public universities do extraordinary work every day to serve students of all backgrounds, beliefs, income levels and life experiences. Every student in North Carolina should know that the UNC System welcomes their talent and ambition. The most important work of higher education is not in deciding how to allocate limited admissions slots at highly competitive schools, but in reaching and encouraging more students to take advantage of our 16 remarkable public universities."

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement expressing his disappointment with the decision.

"This decision undermines decades of progress made across the country to reduce systemic discrimination and promote diversity on campuses which is an important part of a quality education. Campus leaders will now have to work even harder to ensure that North Carolinians of all backgrounds are represented in higher education and to ensure strong, diverse student bodies at our colleges and universities to train the next generation of leaders for North Carolina and the nation."