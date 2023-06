"If I were applying to college today, I would have to write about those traumas and those very hard experiences for admissions officers to accept the overwhelming truth that we all know, which is that it is hard to be a Black person in America," Bunmi Omisore said.

Student at UNC, Duke responds to SCOTUS ruling on race-based admissions

Bunmi Omisore, a current student at UNC and Duke, joined ABC's David Muir during a special report immediately following the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action.

Watch her initial reaction in the above video player.

Click here to read the latest updates on the court's ruling.