Man shot by Person County deputy after shooting at officers

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An emergency call about a man with a gun ended with a deputy firing their gun and the suspect being hit.

On May 5 at 6:04 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Mt. Harmony Church Road and Cousin Road in response to a vehicle in a ditch and a man walking in the road with a gun in his hand and waving at vehicles that were going by.

When deputies tried to get the man to drop the gun he fired two rounds. The suspect then moved toward the deputies while still ignoring commands from the deputies. One deputy fired his gun and hit the suspect.

The identity of the man or his condition has not been released by law enforcement.