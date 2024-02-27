Fate of Saint Augustine's accreditation expected Tuesday

The decision comes a week after the university presented their case to keep their status.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saint Augustine's University will find out if it will remain an accredited institution.

The accreditation committee will render a decision today.

The first men's game of the 2024 basketball tournament was Monday night with Saint Augustine's taking on Bluefield State.

Last Monday, Interim President Marcus Burgess said that it would be a challenge to get students to the tournament because of financial constraints. He told ABC11 that the university's request for a loan from a bank was denied.

"We got denied because of the press..the negative press," said Burgess. "The financial instability. Now, on one hand, it makes sense right? We've got IRS problems. We've got problems all over the place."

Amid those problems, there are now questions about how the university paid for the trip to Maryland.