$10M missing from Saint Augustine's financial records, new audit documents reveal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New financial documents obtained by the ABC11 I-Team show a recent audit revealed money mismanagement at Saint Augustine's University.

The report shows the HBCU has had issues with money mismanagement for years. In fact, the university is expected to find out Tuesday if it will remain an accredited institution.

The audit shows during the 2021 fiscal year, the university had $10 million that was listed as "unsupported." This term is used for money documented by an auditor that's been spent and that the university cannot account for in its records.

According to the report, the university has policies in place that require authorization and approvals for wire transfers. However, this process is frequently circumvented and often times disregarded.

Another example of what auditors call money management is there have been instances where students paid their required charges, but the university did not appropriately record the charge on students' accounts. That has caused some students to receive inaccurate account statements showing that they owed money that in reality they had already paid.

A consultant told ABC11 last week that documents such as audits will be considered as part of the accreditation appeal process, but at this time we do not know if this documentation was presented to the recent appeals hearing by Saint Augustine's University.

Payroll Issues

The university has been facing payroll issues since February 9 when employees did not get paid.

This led university leaders to hold a candlelight vigil as an attempt to build back up through hope and faith. The vigil aimed to show students and staff that there is a strong community around them.

Financial Woes

ABC11 uncovered documents on February 16 just how bad the financial situation at the university is.

For example, Wellfleet Insurance Company is suing the university stating it breached contract by failing to pay premiums.

The policy took effect in August 2021 and it was signed to cover student health insurance plans. Records show the lawsuit was filed in August 2023.

Wellfleet said Saint Augustine's owes it $439,000 after making partial payments of $240,000.

ABC11 also obtained a document that revealed in October of last year the university took out a $7 million line of credit with Arkansas-based Bank Ozk, Burgess said the university only received $4.5 million of that money.

Last Monday, Burgess said that it would be a challenge to get students to the tournament because of financial constraints. He told ABC11 that the university's request for a loan from a bank was denied.

"We got denied because of the press..the negative press," said Burgess. "The financial instability. Now, on one hand, it makes sense right? We've got IRS problems. We've got problems all over the place."