Saint Augustine's University face appeals hearing for accreditation status

RALEIGH, N.C. -- All eyes are on Saint Augustine's University.

Interim President Dr. Marcus Burgess is in Atlanta today for the appeals hearing to revoke the university's accreditation status.

Back in December, SACS Board of Trustees voted to remove Saint Augustine's from membership as an accredited institution for failure to comply with core requirements. This includes governing board characteristics, and financial resources, responsibilities and control.

Saint Augustine's remains an accredited university, but it is on probation.

If the school loses its status, students cannot get financial aid. This is a huge concern as 85% of the SAU student body receives financial aid.

Dr. Burgess said the university will find out the results of the hearing in the next seven days. If the appeal is denied, the school will seek litigation.

Finances have been a lingering issue for the HBCU.

On Monday, Dr. Burgess outlined an action plan to get the university back on track.

These steps included hiring a consulting firm funded by the United Negro College Fund; meeting with the IRS and others the school owes; and creating a forensic audit to determine how the financial issue developed.