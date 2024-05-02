Court records reveals names of 6 protesters arrested at UNC during pro-Palestinian rally

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- New court records uncovered by the ABC11 I-Team revealed the names of six people who were arrested Tuesday during a pro-Palestinian protest on UNC's campus.

Emi Abe-teh, Stephen Sandor, Gurnoor Majhail, and Tashia Ethridge were arrested and charged for resisting, obstructing and delaying law enforcement and trespassing. Jackson Prause and Owen Stone face those same charges in addition to assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The arrests happened on the quad at the University of North Carolina. The university said protesters who had been there for days began to violate university policy. Law enforcement asked the protesters to leave and gave them multiple warnings. Eventually, they moved in to clear the protesters from the quad.

In total, 36 of the protesters were detained. Thirty of them were cited for trespassing and released on-site, including 10 UNC-Chapel Hill students. The remaining six were arrested, including three UNC students.

ABC11 is still working to determine which of the students arrested attended UNC.