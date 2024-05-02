Vacant church in downtown Durham goes up in flames

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A vacant church in Durham went up in flames on Thursday morning.

According to property records the church is owned by the Durham Rescue Mission.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene at the corner of East Main Street and Alston Avenue that showed smoke billowing up toward the sky.

Several fire trucks are on the scene trying to contain the flames and smoke.

Police are also in the area blocking traffic.

A cause of the fire has not been released or if anyone was injured.

