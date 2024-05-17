Part of Humpback whale skull washes ashore in Outer Banks

Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the skull was roughly 3 feet wide and 2 feet tall.

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A "fascinating" discovery washed up on a North Carolina beach Wednesday.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared a photo on social media of a portion of a Humpback whale skull that was found on Hatteras Beach.

According to the National Park Service, Humpback whale's skull structures help to support their unique eating habits. Their skulls are flexible, especially around the jaw, to help them open their mouths wide enough to consume large amounts of water and prey.

The skull was collected by Cape Hatteras National Seashore and will be used for educational purposes and display, the park said.

Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, it is illegal to possess any parts of a marine mammal carcass and/or bones, according to the National Park Service.