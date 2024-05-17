2 people injured in Cumberland County shooting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital and another was injured in a shooting on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Charles Court. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and treated for minor injuries.

Deputies said the second victim had unknown injuries, but refused medical attention.

Multiple gun shell casings could be seen in the driveway and bullet holes were seen in the door of one of the apartments at the scene, according to ABC11 crews.

No arrests have been made in this case.