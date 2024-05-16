Triangle group focused on mental health to host Kermes Mother's Day Community Fiesta

El Futuro is a group in the Triangle that is filling in the gaps by helping Spanish-speaking families feel connected.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- All month long ABC11 is highlighting mental health and its impact on various communities. No group is left untouched -and the focus is on the Latino and Hispanic communities.

Factors like immigration, trauma, and generational conflicts can contribute to the silence around mental health in immigrant communities. The community can also lack access to services because of a language barrier.

"We are a place that can be trusted for people with mental health issues or substance issues. That is very powerful in the Latino community. Neighbors or family members say whenever there is something going on they say you can get help at El Futuro, and we do that through people who can offer services in Spanish," said Luke Smith, El Futuro.

The group said the Latino and Hispanic community faces certain unique stressors; such as attending school where they don't like everyone else, or speak the language, missing family members, or facing discrimination on the job.

Smith said one in every 10 North Carolinians is Latino and one in every five school children is Latino. He said there are ways others can help some of our newest neighbors.

"We can befriend people, we can be kind to people, we can include them. I didn't learn Spanish till late but when I did it was fun to use the words. Some of us have some elementary words we can use and they really welcome that," said Smith.

El Futuro will host its Kermes Mother's Day Community Fiesta on Sunday, May 19.

It's a festival with a focus on mental health and self-care for mothers. The event will feature live music, food, and more.

Kermes Mother's Day Community Fiesta will be from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. at 2020 Chapel Hill Road.