'The Silent Struggle': A mental health town hall conversation brought to you by ABC11

'The Silent Struggle' featured an expert panel of guests in the ABC11 Raleigh studio discussing various mental health challenges and resources available.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 marked Mental Health Awareness Month with a special town hall conversation.

"The Silent Struggle" featured an expert panel of guests talking for an hour about various mental health challenges and resources available.

You can watch the full town hall in the above video player, or watch on the ABC11 mobile or streaming app.

The town hall will feature a team of experts ready to talk about the issues, including Debbie Morales, a mother whose son was killed in a shooting he had nothing to do with.

Raleigh child psychiatrist Dr. Nerissa Price will also be on the panel. She spoke to ABC11's Joel Brown earlier about the lasting impact gun violence trauma can have on children.

Mark Simon, Mary Wise, and Kerwin Pittman rounded out the guests featured at the town hall.