Resolution by Saint Augustine's alumni groups spells out demands aimed at saving the HBCU

The resolution calls for the resignation of the board of trustees, changes to university bylaws, and an investigation into the root causes of fiscal issues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Alumni of Saint Augustine's University are calling on the board of trustees to resign immediately, as ABC11 reported exclusively on Monday. The effort is called "SAVESAU" and the organizers told ABC11 that it has been years in the making. Several university-sanctioned organizations and supporters are using their power to sound the alarm to save this Historically Black College.

They are demanding several things including changes to university bylaws, an investigation into the root causes of its fiscal issues, a new presidential search process, developing fundraising campaigns that they say donors can trust, providing all students with transcripts upon request and transparency around its real estate transactions.

"Everyone who signed on to this loves Saint Augustine's University," said alumnus John Larkins, a former board of trustees member.

He has seen first-hand what he referenced as "a lack of good business acumen" by board members. Larkins has even raised questions about the university's finances.

It's difficult for people to admit that they aren't able to correct the situation or run the institution. - John Larkins, alumnus

"I was told the CFO or financial officer had provided them reasonable assurance that things were going well and had a handle on things," he said. "I wrote memos to the board and brought up during board meetings that we needed more financial information and I wasn't the only board member to request more information."

These calls for the resignation of all board members come as students are making plans to transfer and unexpected conversations are happening.

"In class today a teacher relayed to us we're going virtual by April 1st," said freshman student Denim Hall.

The school notified staffers on Monday, according to a Saint Augustine's professor who has taught at the school for many years.

Aladdin Campus Dining released a statement to ABC11 about the move to go virtual.

"Saint Augustine's University administration notified Aladdin Campus Dining less than a week ago of their plan to shut down campus operations, including dining services, and move to virtual learning by April 3," the statement said. "As a result of their decision, which was driven by the university's own financial challenges, Aladdin Campus Dining will be suspending its services on campus as of March 30.

"As an integral part of Saint Augustine's University campus community for the past 18 years, we are deeply saddened by the news of the university's financial situation and its resulting impact on campus life. We are now focused on delivering dining services on campus through the rest of March and to supporting our team members who will be impacted by this situation."

Pettis said he plans to transfer to a different university.

"Maybe frustrated at one point but that didn't last very long," Pettis reacted. "I've moved forward. That's how things are supposed to work."

Students are slowly accepting their new reality while alumni say they hope board members use their moral compass.

"It's difficult for people to admit that they aren't able to correct the situation or run the institution," said Larkins.

ABC11 asked board members whether they planned to resign but has not heard back.