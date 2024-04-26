NCCU student identified as Durham driver who died after being shot at apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver who was shot and died Thursday afternoon in Durham has been identified as a student at North Carolina Central University.

The school said that Myles Gresham was the man found dead just before 3:30 p.m. inside a car on Rose Garden Lane at the Lenox at Patterson Place apartments.

Durham Police Department said Gresham appeared to have died from gunshot wounds. His vehicle had also damaged two cars in the parking lot by crashing into them.

Specifics surrounding exactly what happen remain unclear. Durham Police Department is still investigating.

NCCU said Gresham was a senior business administration major originally from Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

He was described as a "dedicated student with entrepreneurial aspirations." You can read the full message from the university here.

