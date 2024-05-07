Raleigh City Council to vote on municipal election changes, to address homelessness

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh City Council is set to address several issues, including homelessness and changes to the election process, in Tuesday's meeting.

The council is diving into possibly changing the length of council terms from two to four years. This plan would stagger elections for members and make elections a non-partisan process, aligning Raleigh with other cities like Durham and Charlotte.

The group is also considering adding three new district seats, including the mayor.

If approved, the changes would be implemented in 2026.

City leaders could also move forward with a new pilot program that addresses the unsheltered and homeless population. $5 million is available to support the new program.

One more thing on the agenda is the council will consider investing in downtown Raleigh Authority's plan to improve the look of downtown.

This includes adding murals and public artwork, reducing trash carts, and increasing shade and dog park structures in Moore Square. The goal is to make the park more enjoyable and to beautify downtown.