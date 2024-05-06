South Carolina pastor's wife Mica Miller cause of death released by NC medical examiner

LUMBERTON, N.C. -- A South Carolina pastor's wife shot and killed herself in Robeson County, North Carolina, according to a medical examiner.

Dr. Richard Johnson is the Robeson County Medical Examiner. He told the area ABC affiliate that he was at the scene helping the on-call medical examiner on April 27 at Lumbee River State Park.

That's when and where the body of 30-year-old Mica Miller was found. She was the wife of John-Paul Miller, the pastor of Solid Rock Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Mica's death had been the focus of much speculation since it became known that she had died. Her husband was the first to call Mica's death a suicide. Her friends and family then came forward with questions and concerns about her death.

"We were talking about her coming to church Sunday, getting some help with her car payment, just life stuff -- just her moving forward," one of Mica's friends said expressing doubts that she killed herself.

Online records show that Mica and John-Paul were in the process of getting a divorce.

During the weekend, there were two separate memorials held at the same time to honor Mica's life: one organized by her husband, the other by her friends.

In addition, police documents show that Mica "was afraid for her life" in the month leading up to her death.

The documents show that Mica believed a person was following and watching her, even deflating her tires and pestering her with phone calls. A mechanic reportedly found a tracking device on her car.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.