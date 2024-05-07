Armed robbery suspect in vehicle stolen from City of Durham arrested

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man suspected of robbing a Durham County convenience store and fleeing in a stolen City of Durham vehicle was quickly arrested Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators learned that just after 3 p.m., a man with a knife entered Bilboa Food Mart at 3639 Angier Ave., and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled in a white Toyota Rav4 that had been reported stolen from the City of Durham earlier in the day.

The patrol division quickly tracked down the vehicle and found the suspect still with the knife inside.

Lamaris Deon Williams, 39 of Durham, was taken into custody and booked on multiple charges at the Durham County Detention Center.

He remains there without bond.

The sheriff's office said Williams is suspected of other similar crimes in the area. He will make a first court appearance Tuesday.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood